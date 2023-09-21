British Airways and IndiGo sign new codeshare agreement

British Airways and IndiGo have entered into a codeshare agreement to enhance connectivity between the UK and India, starting from October 12, 2023. Under this partnership, British Airways will add its code to several destinations within IndiGo’s network. This agreement offers improved travel options between Southeast Asia and Europe.

The codeshare provides access to eight destinations for British Airways customers travelling from London Heathrow via New Delhi or Mumbai. Notably, three of these destinations were previously unavailable to British Airways customers. The destinations include Amritsar, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Goa, Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata, Rajkot (Hirasar), and Vadodara.

Travellers using this partnership will have the convenience of booking their entire journey on a single ticket. IndiGo operates a substantial domestic and regional network with A320 aircraft, and British Airways passengers flying onward with IndiGo will benefit from a complimentary meal and British Airways’ generous baggage allowance in economy class.

British Airways currently operates 56 flights per week from India to London, exceeding pre-pandemic levels, with flights to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. Passengers travelling between Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore can experience the airline’s new Club Suite in business class, featuring direct-aisle access, enhanced privacy, and luxurious flat-bed seats. Additionally, British Airways is introducing a new uniform for its cabin crew, pilots, and check-in agents—the first such update in 20 years.