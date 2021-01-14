IndiGo Airbus A321neo gets stuck in a pile of snow at Srinagar Airport, India

On 13 January, an IndiGo Airbus A321neo (registered VT-IUZ) operated domestic flight 6E2559 between Srinagar and Delhi, India. During taxi out at Srinagar Airport, however, the right hand engine got stuck in a pile of snow.

In a statement, IndiGo said: “Flight 6E2559 was held back at Srinagar. While taxiing out, the aircraft came in close contact with the snow which was accumulated adjacent to the taxi-way.”

A replacement aircraft of the same type (registered VT-ILC) was deployed to operate the flight for the 231 stranded passengers. That flight arrived at Delhi airport with a delay of three hours.

VT-IUZ requires an additional maintenance check and is still grounded at Srinagar airport.

Following images appeared on social media: