An IndiGo Airbus A321-200neo (registered VT-ILR) that operated flight 6E1859 between Dhaka, Bangladesh and Kolkata, India on Tuesday, 3 January suffered a tail strike during take-off (or landing). The extensive damage was discovered after landing.

The following image appeared on social media:

Looks like IndiGo A321, VT-ILR will be out of action for a few days at Kolkata Airport #aviation @AviationSafety pic.twitter.com/n7fWQctWKE — Arindam Majumder (@ari_maj) January 3, 2023