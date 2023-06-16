IndiGo Airbus A321-200neo suffers tail strike (again)

On 15 June, the IndiGO Airbus A321-200neo (registered VT-IMW) operated a domestic flight between Bengaluru and Ahmedabad when the accident happened. The aircraft has been grounded since. According to the Twitter user (see below), it’s the fourth tailstrike incident at the airline in the past three months.

Most of the tailstrikes on Airbus 320 family aircraft occur during landing in manual mode (Auto Pilot OFF), when the sidestick is maintained in the aft position after touch down, Michel Palomeque, flight safety director of Airbus writes in a safety bulletin.

Despite taking preventive measures, however, tailstrikes keep on occurring. The accident factor is correlated to the fuselage length, hence Airbus A320-A321 can be more affected.

VT-IMW, 7 months old A321 Neo suffers IndiGo's fourth tail strike in last 3 months Grounded at Ahmedabad #aviation https://t.co/GgMW7w6BQr pic.twitter.com/j5VRLmvMXi — Arindam Majumder (@ari_maj) June 15, 2023