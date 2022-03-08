India resumes international flights on 27 March after two years of suspension

“After deliberation with stakeholders and in view of the decline in the number of Covid cases, we have decided to resume international travel from March 27,” India’s Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote in a tweet.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said international operations will however be subject to strict adherence to the Ministry of Health guidelines for international travel, as amended from time to time.

Commercial flights in India have been suspended since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 when the country imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the disease.

However, Indian authorities had continued to organise special international flights since May 2020 and under bilateral so-called “travel bubble” agreements with several countries since July 2020.