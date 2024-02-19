India orders airlines to deliver baggage within 30 mins of arrival or face action

Indian airlines, including Air India, Vistara, and IndiGo, have been directed by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) to ensure that passengers’ bags are delivered within 10 to 30 minutes after landing, with the first bag arriving within 10 minutes of the aircraft engines shutting down.

The directive follows the civil aviation ministry’s monitoring of baggage delivery times at six major airports, where the performance of seven airlines was scrutinised across 3,600 flights.

Passengers in India have frequently experienced delays in baggage delivery, prompting the move to improve efficiency and streamline air travel. Airlines have until February 26 to comply with the order.