Woman who tested positive for COVID self-isolates in airplane toilet

A passenger on an Icelandair flight between Chicago, United States and Reykjavik, Iceland tested positive for COVID on 19 December. Enough for her to self-isolate for three hours inside the airplane toilet.

Preflight, Marisa Fotieo took several PCR and antigene tests, which all turned out negative. But during the flight, she started to get symptoms.

“The wheels started turning in my brain and I thought, ‘OK, I’m going to just go take a test.’ It was going to make me feel better,” Fotieo told CNN. “Immediately, it came back positive.”

Fotieo started to panic, for her family and friends but also for her fellow passengers on the flight. The Icelandair flight attendant wanted to free up a row so Fotieo could sit alone but the flight was completely full. Fotieo then suggested to sit in the airplane toilet for the remainder of the flight.

She bought internet WiFi and started to share her experience online, her TikTok-clip has been viewed 4.4 millions of times.