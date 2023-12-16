Icelandair warns: continued strikes will reduce the likelihood of all passengers reaching their destination before the holidays

Icelandair, the flag carrier of Iceland, is grappling with a severe disruption to its flight schedule as air traffic controllers initiated a strike on Tuesday and Thursday this week. The labor actions, orchestrated by the Icelandic Air Traffic Controller Association, are set to continue next week on Monday and Wednesday, escalating the challenges for the airline and its passengers.

This week’s strikes, occurring between 4 am and 10 am (local time), strategically coincide with the arrival of most Icelandair flights from North America and the departure of flights to Europe. The precise timing aims to maximize the impact on Icelandair while minimizing the effect on other international carriers operating at Keflavik Airport.

The repercussions of the strikes have been felt keenly, with 13,000 Icelandair passengers affected this week alone. The airline anticipates an even greater impact next week, estimating that 23,000 passengers will be affected. Despite Icelandair’s commitment to making reasonable efforts to accommodate passengers, the surge in holiday travel further complicates the situation.

Bogi Nils Bogason, President & CEO of Icelandair, expressed the urgency of resolving the situation, emphasizing the vulnerability of Iceland as an island nation heavily reliant on air travel. The strikes have already inflicted a significant financial blow, with an estimated cost ranging between USD 5-7 million this week. As the holiday season approaches, the financial repercussions are expected to intensify, posing a substantial threat to the company’s stability.

Icelandair’s top priority is ensuring a smooth and enjoyable travel experience for its passengers, but the ongoing labor actions jeopardize this objective. The airline is actively pursuing full compensation from Isavia, the operator of Keflavik Airport, to mitigate the financial strain caused by the strikes.

In the face of this serious situation, Bogason emphasized the need for an urgent resolution. With Icelandair playing a crucial role in connecting Iceland to the world, the impact of the strikes extends beyond financial considerations, affecting individuals traveling to reunite with family and friends during the festive season. The airline remains committed to doing everything possible to get passengers to their destinations but acknowledges the uncertainty surrounding travel plans during this peak period.

As negotiations continue, the hope is that a resolution will be reached swiftly to alleviate the challenges faced by Icelandair, its passengers, and the broader community relying on air travel connections to and from the island nation.