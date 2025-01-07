Icelandair sets record with 4.7 million passengers in 2024

Icelandair achieved a milestone in 2024, transporting 4.7 million passengers, a 9% increase compared to 2023. December was particularly noteworthy, with 312,000 passengers flown, an 18% increase from the same month last year. Of those, 47% traveled via Iceland, 28% to Iceland, 19% from Iceland, and 6% within the country. The month also marked a record load factor of 82.6%, up by 10.2 percentage points, reflecting strong demand across all markets.

Despite challenging weather in Iceland that impacted on-time performance, the airline proudly concluded the year with a 82.7% punctuality rate, a nearly six percentage point improvement over 2023. The year also saw strong growth in Icelandair’s leasing operations, with sold block hours increasing by 65% in December. However, freight operations faced a slight setback, with Freight Tonne Kilometers decreasing by 7% for the month.

Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair’s CEO, highlighted the airline’s achievements, including the inaugural flight of its first Airbus aircraft and the relocation to its new headquarters in Hafnarfjordur. Looking ahead, Icelandair anticipates an 8% growth in its route network for 2025, focusing on boosting capacity during off-peak months. The airline also saw a 30% year-on-year increase in sales of its popular gift certificates, further underscoring the strong demand for travel.