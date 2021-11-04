JetBlue and Icelandair expand codeshare to ease connections between North America and Europe

JetBlue’s code now available on seven routes to Europe with option to stopover in Iceland to enhance the journey

JetBlue announced it is expanding its codeshare with Icelandair – the national carrier of Iceland – to offer customers more ways to book and connect their travel between the two airlines’ networks across Europe and North America. The new codeshare flights are now available for booking on jetblue.com.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Icelandair to offer our customers more options when travelling beyond Iceland,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue. “With our recent launch of services to London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports, this expansion with Icelandair provides customers even more choice for travel across the Atlantic and the ability to enjoy a stopover in Iceland en route.”

Icelandair Chief Executive Officer, Bogi Nils Bogason, said: “This year marks the ten-year anniversary of our successful partnership with JetBlue, where we have been able to offer great connections and enhanced comfort for our customers. The similarities between our business models and a strong focus on customer experience means that we can offer complementary service throughout our networks. We are very pleased to expand our partnership and offer travellers new options for connecting between the two airlines’ networks.”

JetBlue’s current codes on Icelandair offer customers direct flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy (JFK) Airport, Boston’s Logan International Airport (BOS), Newark’s Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Iceland’s Keflavik International Airport (KEF) in the capital city of Reykjavik. As part of the codeshare expansion, the JetBlue “B6” code will initially be placed on seven of 24 European routes that Icelandair operates beyond Reykjavik. The plan is to add more in the near future. The initial routes are:

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS), Netherlands

Copenhagen Airport (CPH), Denmark

Glasgow Airport (GLA), United Kingdom

Helsinki Airport (HEL), Finland

Manchester Airport (MAN), United Kingdom

Oslo Airport (OSL), Norway

Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN), Sweden

Customers travelling on connecting flights between Icelandair and JetBlue will enjoy both combined ticketing and baggage transfers. Additionally, when customers fly Icelandair across the Atlantic, they can stop over in Iceland at no additional cost, selecting a stopover duration of one to seven days to pack more experiences into their travel.

Iceland is a year-round destination with adventure waiting to happen every day. With its abundance of mountains, volcanoes, glaciers, rivers, lakes, caves and otherwise rough terrain waiting to be tackled, Iceland is truly an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. But it is also a warm and welcoming place for travellers of all types.

JetBlue and Icelandair customers enjoy benefits across loyalty programmes. Since 2017, customers have had the opportunity to accrue loyalty points from both JetBlue’s TrueBlue program and Icelandair’s Saga Club, and soon will have the ability to redeem points on either carriers’ flights.

This expanded codeshare agreement builds upon JetBlue and Icelandair’s partnership that first began in 2011. Icelandair passengers already benefit from access to a network that spans to 45 destinations in more than 15 countries around the world. This further strengthening of the partnership will allow JetBlue customers to enjoy additional travel options via Iceland’s Keflavik International Airport, Icelandair’s connecting hub.

