Icelandair transports two million passengers in first half of 2024

In June 2024, Icelandair carried 514,000 passengers, a slight 1% decrease from June 2023. The passenger distribution was 31% travelling to Iceland, 15% from Iceland, 49% via Iceland, and 4% within Iceland. The airline achieved a load factor of 83% and an on-time performance of 85.2%, marking a 14.5 percentage point improvement from the previous year.

Year-to-date, Icelandair has transported two million passengers, a 7% increase compared to the same period last year. Notably, the number of passengers travelling via Iceland rose by 15% in June, while those travelling to Iceland decreased, demonstrating the airline’s ability to adapt its route focus in response to shifting demand.

Bogi Nils Bogason, President and CEO of Icelandair, highlighted the flexibility of the airline’s route network, which has enabled it to maintain passenger numbers despite varying demand. He emphasised Icelandair’s competitive advantage in operating the most transatlantic flights on narrowbody aircraft, leveraging Iceland’s strategic location to offer frequent flights between over 50 destinations in Europe and North America. Recent successful routes include Raleigh-Durham, Detroit, and Pittsburgh.

Bogason also praised the continued strong on-time performance, attributing it to the dedication and efforts of the Icelandair team, which has positively influenced passenger experience feedback.