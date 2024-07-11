Icelandair transports two million passengers in first half of 2024

In June 2024, Icelandair transported 514 thousand passengers, a 1% decrease compared to June 2023. During the month, 31% travelled to Iceland, 15% from Iceland, 49% travelled via Iceland, and 4% travelled within Iceland. The Load factor was 83%, and on-time performance was 85.2%, increasing 14.5 ppt between years.

Passenger Trends

Notable increase in via passengers (15% increase in June)

Decrease in passengers travelling to Iceland compared to the previous year

Flexibility in route network allows adjustment to shifting market demands

Strategic Insights

Icelandair leverages Iceland’s geographic location for efficient transatlantic flights

Operates the most transatlantic flights on narrowbody aircraft, providing a competitive edge

Successful new destinations include Raleigh-Durham, Detroit, and Pittsburgh

CEO Statement: Bogi Nils Bogason, President and CEO of Icelandair, highlighted the airline’s flexibility in responding to changing market demands and its competitive advantage in operating frequent, economical transatlantic flights. He also praised the team’s efforts in maintaining excellent on-time performance, contributing to positive passenger feedback.