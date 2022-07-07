Icelandair traffic data June 2022: 431,000 passengers

In June 2022, the total number of Icelandair’s passengers continued to increase and was 431,000 compared to 94,000 in June 2021 and 316,000 in May this year. The total capacity in June was 77% of June 2019 capacity.

The number of passengers on international flights was 407 thousand compared to 72 thousand in June 2021 and 291 thousand in May this year. The number of passengers to Iceland was 176 thousand and from Iceland around 57 thousand. Via passengers were 174 thousand or 43% of the total number of international passengers, compared to 20% in June 2021. On-time performance was 67% and was negatively affected by disruptions in the route network that were mainly resulting from challenging conditions at international airports and delays of aircraft out of maintenance due to post-pandemic supply chain issues. The load factor on international flights was 83.2%, compared to 53.6% in June 2021.

The domestic network has recovered well and already reached pre-Covid levels although also being affected by delays of aircraft out of maintenance, causing disruptions in the domestic network in June. The number of passengers on domestic flights was 25 thousand compared to 22 thousand in June last year. The load factor on domestic flights was 74.3%, compared to 72.7% in June 2021.

Sold block hours in charter flights were at the same level between years. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers decreased by 7% year-on-year but increased by 2% in the first six months of the year compared to the same period 2021.

July 06, 2022 11:42 ET