Icelandair sees 10% passenger growth and record on-time performance in September 2024

Icelandair recorded a 10% year-over-year increase in passenger numbers for September 2024, transporting 458,000 passengers. The airline achieved a record on-time performance (OTP) of 86.6%, its highest since 2009, improving by 5.6 percentage points compared to the previous year.

Of the total passengers, 31% travelled to Iceland, 16% from Iceland, 48% via Iceland, and 5% domestically. Icelandair’s year-to-date passenger count stands at 3.6 million, an 8% increase from last year.

CEO Bogi Nils Bogason highlighted the company’s focus on operational efficiencies, strategic partnerships, and new destinations, including Nashville and Lisbon, along with a new partnership with Southwest Airlines.