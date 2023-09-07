Icelandair reports 20% increase in passenger numbers so far in 2023

Icelandair Group has reported a significant increase in passenger numbers, with over 20% growth year-to-date. In August alone, they transported 547,000 passengers and approximately three million passengers in the first eight months of 2023, marking a 21% increase compared to the same period last year. Notably, during the peak months of June, July, and August, they served 1.6 million passengers.

In August, there were 249,000 passengers travelling to Iceland, 51,000 from Iceland, 223,000 transfer passengers, and 25,000 domestic passengers. The load factor reached 83.9%, and the on-time performance was 78.9%. Additionally, the company saw an 18% increase in sold block hours in leasing and a substantial 43% growth in Freight Tonne Kilometres.

Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair CEO, expressed satisfaction with the continuous growth and nearing pre-pandemic passenger numbers. North American markets are performing particularly well, and Icelandair is expanding its winter schedule, offering double daily flights to Boston and New York most days of the week. The airline plans to connect Akureyri in North Iceland to their European network through Keflavik, providing seamless connections for five weeks during the autumn.