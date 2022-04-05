Icelandair reopens route to Helsinki Airport from Reykjavik

Icelandair reopened the direct route from Helsinki Airport to Reykjavik on April 2, 2022. Passengers departing from Helsinki Airport will once again be able to travel with direct flights to Iceland, opening up a new, diverse range of routes to North America with a single connection via Reykjavik, Icelandair tells in its press release.

Icelandair’s direct flights between Helsinki Airport and Reykjavik have been suspended since 27 September 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The route will reopen as air travel has started to recover, and Iceland lifted all entry restrictions at the end of February. Icelandair flies from Helsinki Airport to Keflavik International Airport up to seven times a week.

“We have been looking forward to this moment when we can again fly direct from Helsinki Airport to Reykjavik and offer our customers a popular connection from Helsinki Airport. Iceland is an ideal place to visit at the moment – safe, clean, and healthy. Iceland has a small population and beautiful nature as well as wilderness,” says Icelandair’s Sales Manager for Sweden and Finland Christian Häggström.

Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik, is known for its vibrant restaurant and cultural scene. The country itself offers breathtaking nature and scenery. Iceland’s location halfway between Europe and North America is also perfect for those travelling across the Atlantic.

“Now travellers from Finland have a new opportunity to travel to many North American destinations via Reykjavik. A trip to North America can also be combined with a 1–7 night stopover in Iceland. The stopover has no impact on the price of the ticket. This allows passengers to experience Iceland’s creative culture and unique nature on their way to North America,” Christian Häggström continues.

Icelandair destinations in North America are Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis-St Paul, Montreal, New York JFK and EWR, Orlando, Portland, Seattle, Toronto, Vancouver, Washington DC and, new for 2022, Raleigh-Durham.

4.4.2022 at 14:26