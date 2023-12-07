Icelandair passenger traffic increased by 13% in November

In November 2023, Icelandair observed a 13% increase in transported passengers compared to the same period last year, reaching a total of 282 thousand passengers. The most significant growth, at 37%, was noted in the North Atlantic market via Iceland. Throughout the year, the company has transported a total of four million passengers, marking a 17% rise compared to the previous year.

Specifically in November, passenger distribution was 36% inbound to Iceland, 16% outbound from Iceland, 40% connecting via Iceland, and 8% travelling within Iceland. The airline achieved a 75.4% load factor, showing a 1.9 percentage point improvement, with an on-time performance of 84.5%.

Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair CEO, acknowledged the ongoing rise in passenger numbers and improved load factors despite a 12% capacity increase. He noted temporary booking flow disruptions due to media coverage of seismic activity in the Reykjanes peninsula. Looking ahead, while some impact on bookings and revenues is expected in the coming months, the CEO expressed confidence in the long-term booking trends returning to previous strengths.

Bogason expressed pride in the Icelandair team and gratitude to loyal passengers for the successful year, looking forward to leveraging the company’s strengths and adaptability to navigate challenges and capitalise on opportunities in 2024.