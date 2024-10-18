Icelandair partners with Air Greenland and Atlantic Airways to boost Arctic connectivity

Icelandair has signed codeshare agreements with Air Greenland and Atlantic Airways during the Arctic Circle Assembly in Reykjavik on October 17, 2024. These partnerships will enhance air connectivity across the Arctic, linking Greenland and the Faroe Islands to North America and Europe through Icelandair’s hub. The agreements aim to streamline travel with a single ticket for routes through Iceland.

The Icelandair-Atlantic Airways codeshare will be operational by the first quarter of 2025, while the Icelandair-Air Greenland agreement will be implemented by mid-2025. This collaboration will strengthen transportation links across the West-Nordic region and promote tourism in Greenland, the Faroe Islands, and beyond.

The partnerships also aim to expand the airlines’ visibility in global markets, making these Arctic destinations more accessible to international travellers.