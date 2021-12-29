Icelandair opens route from Iceland to Narsarsuaq, Greenland

Innovation South Greenland’s efforts to provide air connections to South Greenland have succeeded. On April 1, Icelandair opens a route between Iceland and Narsarsuaq.

“It is not an April Fool’s joke, but really good news for South Greenland when Icelandair resumes flights to Narsarsuaq on 1 April,” says a jubilantly happy chairman of Innovation South Greenland Hans Peter Hansen.

So far, Icelandair has indicated that it is willing to start on 1 April instead of in June, as first planned. But we need a route all year round, so we are continuing to work on getting it started even earlier.

Icelandair will fly Narsarsuaq with the Dash 8-400, which in Icelandair’s version can carry up to 76 passengers.

“The details are not yet fully in place, so it is not decided whether the flights will take place from Reykjavik or Keflavik. Icelandair will decide at a later date,” says Hans Peter Hansen.

