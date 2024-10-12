Icelandair launches year-round service to Lisbon

On October 11, Icelandair inaugurated its new service between Keflavik Airport, Iceland, and Lisbon, Portugal. Originally planned as a seasonal route, strong demand has prompted Icelandair to offer year-round flights to the Portuguese capital.

The airline will operate twice-weekly flights to Lisbon, adding it to their network of around 60 global destinations. Lisbon’s rich cultural heritage, diverse attractions, and pleasant weather make it an ideal destination for travelers seeking history, leisure, or city breaks.

Icelandair’s Chief Commercial Officer, Tomas Ingason, emphasised the positive reception of this new route.