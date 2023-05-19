Icelandair launches seasonal flights to Detroit

By
André Orban
-
0
10

Icelandair has launched non-stop seasonal flights from Reykjavik, Iceland, to Detroit. The flights will operate four times a week until end-October and offer connections to over 25 destinations in Iceland, Greenland, the UK, Scandinavia, and Continental Europe.

Passengers can also take advantage of a stopover in Iceland for up to 7 nights at no additional cost. The new route aims to enhance travel options for business and leisure travellers and promote tourism and trade between Detroit and Europe.

Detroit, known for its auto manufacturing and Motown music scene, is the second-largest regional economy in the American Midwest. Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) is recognised as the “Best Airport of 25 to 40 million passengers in North America” and offers connections to over 125 destinations.

