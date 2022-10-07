Icelandair launches scheduled flights to Las Palmas, Canary Islands

Las Palmas, Gran Canaria is a new addition to Icelandair‘s Route Network, with the first scheduled flight on 15 November. Icelandair has before offered charter flights for travel agencies and tour operators to Las Palmas, but this is the first time the airline introduces scheduled flights to the Canary Islands destination. Flights will be on offer once a week from 15 November 2022 to 11 April 2023, with departure from Keflavik at 09:30 every Tuesday.

Gran Canaria is the third biggest of the Canary Islands and packs everything needed for an ideal vacation, with endless sunshine, diverse landscapes, exciting ocean activities and relaxing beach escapes. With a population of 870,000, it is often described as a miniature continent because of its diverse flora and fauna, high mountain ranges, volcanoes, rivers and waterfalls, sand dunes, beaches, forests and wine yards.

Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair CEO: “We are excited to introduce Gran Canaria to our extensive Route Network, reaching 40 destinations in Europe and North America. Last year we added Tenerife to our schedule and we have received very good feedback from our customers. After the integration of Icelandair and tour operator VITA, new opportunities like these have emerged, which strengthens our route network and increases the service to our customers.”