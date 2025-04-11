Icelandair launches nonstop flights from Nashville to Iceland

Icelandair has inaugurated a new seasonal nonstop route between Nashville and Iceland, offering four weekly flights through the end of October. Nashville becomes the airline’s 18th North American destination, with the 7-hour flights operated by a Boeing 737 MAX on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The route enhances transatlantic connectivity and links Nashville to Icelandair’s broader European network. A new interline agreement with Southwest Airlines allows travellers to book connecting flights through Nashville and Denver, with full service starting May 12.

The launch was marked by a celebratory event at Nashville International Airport, with officials from Icelandair, the Icelandic Embassy, and local leaders highlighting the economic and cultural benefits of the new service.