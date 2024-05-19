Icelandair launches non-stop flights to Pittsburgh

On May 16, Icelandair inaugurated its seasonal non-stop service between Pittsburgh and Iceland. This marks Pittsburgh as Icelandair’s sixteenth North American destination, with the airline offering four weekly flights through the end of October, operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania’s second-largest city, is known for its picturesque setting at the confluence of three rivers, earning it the nickname “the city of bridges.” The city boasts rich cultural attractions, beautiful public parks, historical sites, outdoor adventures, and sports events.

Bogi Nils Bogason, President and CEO of Icelandair, highlighted the significance of the new route, noting the strong North American market and the high number of US tourists visiting Iceland. He reported that the Pittsburgh route has already seen promising bookings, with passengers travelling from 25 European destinations to Pittsburgh and travellers from Pittsburgh booking flights to 30 destinations in Europe.