Icelandair launches flights to Tel Aviv

Yesterday, Icelandair celebrated the commencement of service to Tel Aviv. The new seasonal flights (FI552/3) will operate with Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, three times a week on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday until 29 October 2023. The estimated flight time from Iceland is around seven hours.

Tel Aviv is an exciting new destination. The new route serves high demand among tourists from the region travelling to Iceland, and flights between Tel Aviv and North America.

Bogi Nils Bogason, CEO of Icelandair:

“Tel Aviv fits well into our route network. In recent years, tourists from the region have shown great interest in visiting Iceland, and this new route will open new opportunities for Icelandic tourism. Furthermore, there is significant demand for flights between Tel Aviv and North America.”