Icelandair launches flights to Detroit, Michigan

New service opens more options to Europe from the Midwest
As part of its 2023 network, Icelandair today announces its newest North American gateway: Detroit, Michigan. Seasonal flights from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) to Reykjavík, Iceland (KEF) will begin May 18, 2023, with four weekly nonstop flights through October 30, 2023. Flight FI872 will depart to Iceland at 20:30 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays utilising a 160-seat Boeing 737MAX. Return flight FI873 will depart Iceland bound for Detroit at 17:00 on the same days and arrive at 18:25.
The flight time from The Motor City to Iceland is approximately six hours, with connections available at Icelandair’s Keflavík International Airport hub to more than 25 destinations in Iceland, Greenland, the United Kingdom, Scandinavia and Continental Europe. Icelandair passengers can also take a Stopover in Iceland for up to 7 nights at no additional airfare, en route to their final destination.
“Icelandair is pleased to offer Detroit a refreshing new choice when travelling to Iceland and beyond. Icelandair’s DTW service will allow passengers to travel to and from Europe in new, fuel-efficient planes with modern amenities, including gate-to-gate Wi-Fi and inflight entertainment available for all passengers,” said Bogi Nils Bogason, president & CEO of Icelandair Group. “These new flights will not only help meet the demands of a growing Detroit but also offer more options for Midwestern business and leisure travellers connecting from the Midwest region. We look forward to welcoming Detroit aboard.”
Detroit is the second-largest regional economy in the Midwest. It is the birthplace of auto manufacturing in the United States and home to the legendary Motown music scene. In recent years, Detroit Metropolitan Airport has received numerous awards for excellence in customer satisfaction, airport efficiency and best on-time performance. DTW serves over 125 destinations and this new service will allow passengers from all over the United States to connect through DTW to Iceland and beyond.
“Thanks to Icelandair, the beauty of Iceland is now a short flight away from Detroit,” said Chad Newton, CEO of the Wayne County Airport Authority. “At Detroit Metropolitan Airport, we know our customers have a choice when they fly. We believe nonstop flights to Iceland and the opportunity to connect to exciting cities throughout Europe are two more reasons travellers will choose DTW.”
To celebrate this announcement, Icelandair is offering round-trip fares of $499* to Iceland and selected destinations in Europe for travel from May 18, 2023 – October 30, 2023, when booked by December 4, 2022. During the sale, passengers may also choose to travel in Saga Premium class for only $999*. The sale starts today at 12:00 noon.
