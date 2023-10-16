Icelandair launches domestic flight connecting Akureyri and Keflavík (Iceland) reserved for international travellers

Icelandair has inaugurated its first international flight (FI151) connecting Akureyri Airport to Keflavík International Airport, with service available from October 15 to November 30. Flights will operate three times a week in both directions with Dash 8-200 aircraft, making it convenient to connect to various European destinations.

This move has been well-received, particularly by residents in the Northern and Eastern parts of Iceland, as it significantly shortens travel time to Europe.

The decision to begin this service outside the busy summer season aims to address the accommodation shortage in the north of Iceland during peak tourist months and aligns with Icelandair’s goal to strengthen the international connection with Akureyri based on demand.