Icelandair introduces Airbus A321LR, signalling fleet modernisation

Icelandair has officially joined the ranks of Airbus operators with the delivery of its first A321LR aircraft in Hamburg, Germany, on December 3, 2024. This marks a pivotal step in the airline’s fleet renewal strategy.

The A321LR, one of four leased from SMBC Aviation Capital Limited, features 187 seats in a two-class layout (22 Business, 165 Economy) and offers a premium passenger experience with its Airspace cabin, including larger overhead bins, next-generation inflight entertainment, advanced connectivity, and mood-enhancing lighting systems.

Optimised for transatlantic routes with a range of up to 4,000 nautical miles, the A321LR boasts 20% greater fuel efficiency and reduced CO? emissions compared to older models. The aircraft also supports Icelandair’s sustainability goals, with a capability to operate on up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) today, increasing to 100% by 2030.

This delivery is the first step in a broader fleet modernisation, with Icelandair set to receive 13 additional A321XLR aircraft, enhancing its efficiency and transatlantic operations. Airbus has received orders for over 6,700 A321neo family aircraft globally, underscoring the model’s popularity and performance.