Icelandair extends season to Rome and Nice in 2023

Icelandair will extend seasonal flights to Rome and Nice in 2023. The two cities were added to Icelandair’s route network as seasonal destinations earlier this year with the first flights on 6 July. For 2023, the season will be extended, with flights to Rome starting 24 March and to Nice on 8 June.
The two destinations have been well received by Icelandair’s customers flying to and from Iceland as well as across the Atlantic.
Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair CEO, said: “Over the past months, we have been steadily expanding our flight schedule and we are very pleased to announce an extended season to Nice and Rome. We introduced the two new destinations earlier this year and immediately got very good reception. That’s why we decided to extend the season and give our customers the opportunity to enjoy spring and early summer in these great cities.”
Dates of seasonal flights:
Rome:
Dates and frequency:
- 24 March – 12 May, twice a week on Tuesday and Friday.
- 14 May – 1 June, twice a week on Wednesday and Sunday.
- 1 June – 31 October, three times a week, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
- Departure from Keflavik Airport at 8.30 AM
Nice:
- Dates and frequency:
- 8 June – 4 September, twice a week, Thursday and Monday.
- Departure from Keflavik Airport at 4.25 PM.
