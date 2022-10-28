Icelandair extends season to Rome and Nice in 2023

Icelandair will extend seasonal flights to Rome and Nice in 2023. The two cities were added to Icelandair’s route network as seasonal destinations earlier this year with the first flights on 6 July. For 2023, the season will be extended, with flights to Rome starting 24 March and to Nice on 8 June.

The two destinations have been well received by Icelandair’s customers flying to and from Iceland as well as across the Atlantic.