Icelandair extends network with two new European destinations: Barcelona and Prague

Icelandair has introduced two new destinations in Europe for summer 2023, Prague and Barcelona. Both cities will connect onwards to the airline’s large North American network. Icelandair has previously flown to Barcelona, but Prague is a brand new addition for this year.

The seasonal destination of Prague will be operated from 1 June to the end of October 2023, with four flights a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Flights to Barcelona will be operated until the end of October 2023. In April to May and September to October, flights will be twice a week on Tuesday and Saturday, with a Thursday flight added from June to August. Icelandair has previously offered flights to Barcelona, but the morning schedule offers new possibilities in connecting between Barcelona and North America.

Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair CEO:

“We are happy to add these two great cities to our extensive summer schedule. Prague and Barcelona are exciting destinations, known for art, culture and history. This is the first time we have offered scheduled flights to Prague, and we see great opportunities in the convenient connecting times to our flights to and from North America. This way we can increase connectivity between the two markets as well as connect the people of Iceland and Prague.”

Jaroslav Filip, Prague Airport Aviation Business Director:

“The opportunity to welcome a new carrier at Prague Airport is always a clear proof of the Czech market appeal. Icelandair’s new direct connection will support not only outbound tourism to Iceland, but also provide another transfer opportunity to Icelandair’s wide network of connections in North America. Thanks to this new connection, we expect to see further strengthening of tourism between the Czech Republic and the United States or Canada.”