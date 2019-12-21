Icelandair Cargo signs agreement with FedEx and TNT, with a significant frequency increase at Liege Airport

Icelandair Cargo has signed a three-year agreement with FedEx and TNT for handling all their shipments to and from Iceland, starting early next year.

Following the agreement, some changes will be made to Icelandair Cargo’s flight schedule to Europe. With Liege being one of FedEx’s and TNT’s main airports in Europe, there will be a significant increase of flights to Liege in Belgium. Icelandair Cargo will fly seven times a week to Liege and three weekly flights to the East Midlands in the UK.

The company also continues its freight services to all of Icelandair’s 40 destinations.

Icelandair Cargo got a considerable boost following Icelandair’s decision to add Boeing 767 aircraft to its fleet, as these aircraft can transport significant amounts of cargo along with their passenger operations. Icelandair now has four Boeing 767s in its fleet.

Icelandair Cargo’s estimates to carry almost 50,000 tonnes of freight this year, of which around 60% is transported the company’s passenger aircraft.

Source: LinkedIn account of Icelandair Cargo