Icelandair announces a new seasonal service: Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina

Icelandair announces new seasonal service from its newest North American gateway: Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina (RDU) to Reykjavik, Iceland. The new route will operate four times a week beginning 12 May 2022, on Tuesday, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays on a 160-seat Boeing 737 MAX 8.

“We are excited to add Raleigh-Durham to our extensive route network, offering non-stop flights from North Carolina to Iceland with convenient connections to our many destinations in Europe,” said Bogi Nils Bogason, CEO of Icelandair. “North Carolina is an exciting new destination for our local market, to visit as a tourist or in relation to the world-class university community and the strong high-tech industry.”

The new service from RDU provides travellers with easy nonstop connections to more than 25 destinations in Iceland, the United Kingdom, Scandinavia and Continental Europe and allows passengers to take an Icelandair stopover for seven days at no additional airfare.

“This exciting announcement signals that demand for international travel is increasing as we head into the new year and a new phase of recovery,” said Michael Landguth, President & CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “Icelandair will help meet that growing demand by offering leisure and business travellers nonstop service to a new destination and global connections to major cities on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Introductory fares to Iceland begin at $449, with introductory fares to Europe beginning at $499 for travel from 12 May – 15 June 2022 and 16 August – 30 October 2022, when booked by 31 December 2021.