Icelandair and Turkish Airlines sign a codeshare agreement

Icelandair and Turkish Airlines have signed a codeshare agreement. With this agreement, the two airlines will be providing seamless connections to their customers and expand the number of destinations on both carriers’ networks.

Icelandair passengers in North America and Iceland can connect eastbound via Turkish Airlines’ network to Istanbul; and Turkish Airlines worldwide passengers such as Asia or the Middle East will be able to connect westbound via Icelandair’s network to Iceland and Canada.

The agreement was signed at IATA’s AGM in Istanbul earlier today (4 June). It greatly increases both Airlines’ offerings for convenient connections where customers can travel with a single ticket and their luggage checked through all the way to the final destination.