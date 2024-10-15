Icelandair and TAP sign codeshare agreement to expand global connectivity

Icelandair and TAP Air Portugal have signed a codeshare agreement, expanding their long-standing partnership. This agreement allows passengers from both airlines to seamlessly connect between their networks on a single ticket, with baggage checked through to the final destination.

TAP, with 90 global destinations, and Icelandair, serving 60 locations across Europe and North America, will enhance travel options for customers. Both airlines also offer Stopover programmes, allowing travellers to explore Iceland or Portugal during their journey.

This partnership aims to increase connectivity and expand destination options for both airlines’ passengers.