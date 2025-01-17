Icelandair and Southwest Airlines forge strategic partnership

Icelandair and Southwest Airlines have formalised a strategic partnership, enabling seamless travel connections between their networks. Starting in February, travellers can connect via Baltimore/Washington International (BWI), with Nashville (BNA) and Denver (DEN) added as gateways this summer.

This partnership marks Southwest’s first airline collaboration, enhancing access to Iceland and Europe through Icelandair, while Southwest’s extensive North American network becomes accessible to Icelandair customers.

Key executives from both airlines highlighted the mutual benefits, emphasising customer convenience and shared values of hospitality and service excellence. This partnership aims to offer smoother travel experiences across expanded destinations.