Grimsey arrived at Liege Airport!

Since 8 December 2022, Liege Airport welcomed Grímsey, the first 767-300 Boeing Converted Freighter of Icelandair Cargo.



Icelandair Cargo has served Liege Airport for years with 6, then 8 weekly flights to Keflavik. In addition to their freighter fleet, they decided to operate more Boeing Converted Freighters (BCF). These more efficient and modern aircraft will augment their growing local and international cargo destinations with more load capacities. For example, Grimsey carries around 50% more freight than their two B757-200 freighters.



With this new Boeing 767-300, the Icelandic airline will continue to expand its airfreight operation with 6 more flights per week from and to Liege Airport.



Liege Airport will be connected to New York with 3 flights per week and to Chicago with 3 other flights per week.



Cargo flights to Los Angeles will also be included in April, 2023, with the delivery of the company’s second converted Boeing 767.



The B767-300 has a load capacity of approximately 49 tonnes which means an increase in freight volume estimated at between 500 and 600 tonnes (in and out) per week. Noise reduction is an important goal of today’s airports, and this new aircraft offers a substantial advantage in reducing noise emissions.



Laurent Jossart, CEO of Liege Airport: “These new acquisitions of Icelandair Cargo reflect the airline’s dynamic performance and ambitions. Liege Airport is delighted to welcome this new aircraft. Once more, Liege Airport ranks among Europe’s leading airports for live animal transport as well as for fresh and perishables goods which require appropriate handling. Over the years, Liege Airport has developed internationally recognised expertise in this field”.

Liege Airport, 21 December, 2022

