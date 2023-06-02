First Icelandair flight to Prague this morning

Icelandair has launched its first scheduled flight to Prague in the Czech Republic. The inaugural flight departed from Keflavík International Airport and upon arrival in Prague, the aircraft was welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute from fire trucks.

The airline will operate four weekly flights to Prague until October 2023, providing convenient connections for North American flights and improving connectivity between Prague and the US and Canada.

Prague is a popular destination known for its history and is expected to strengthen Icelandair’s network for connecting passengers and Icelandic travellers.