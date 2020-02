On 7 February, an Icelandair Boeing 757-200 (TF-FIA) operated flight FI529 between Berlin Tegel, Germany and Keflavik Airport, Iceland. During landing in very stormy weather, the aircraft experienced a right main gear collapse on runway 10 at Keflavik Airport. None of the 166 passengers and crew members got injured during the mishap.

Following pictures appeared on social media: