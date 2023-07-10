After a plane change, Icelandair refused to refund €17 to a passenger who paid for more legroom and did not get it

Icelandair has been ordered by the Transport Agency to refund a passenger who paid for extra legroom but did not receive it due to a plane change. The passenger had paid 2,300 ISK (around €17) for the additional space but was denied it.

While airlines are not legally obligated to follow the agency’s decision, most typically do. The issue of airlines generating significant revenue from charging passengers for various amenities is also highlighted.

In this case, the passenger demanded a refund, but Icelandair refused, citing their terms and conditions. However, a committee has determined that since the plane change was due to technical reasons and not the passenger’s choice, the airline is responsible for providing the service paid for.