Icelandair adds Istanbul to network, from September 2025

Icelandair has announced Istanbul, Türkiye, as the latest addition to its route network, with flights to Istanbul Airport (IST) beginning on September 5, 2025. The new service will operate four times a week, offering a convenient five-and-a-half-hour connection between Iceland and Türkiye’s historic capital.

The addition of Istanbul is set to strengthen Icelandair’s connectivity with Asia and the Middle East. In alignment with this route, Icelandair will expand its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines, leveraging Turkish Airlines’ extensive global network to provide seamless connections for passengers traveling between Iceland and destinations across Asia and the Middle East.

Icelandair’s CEO, Bogi Nils Bogason, expressed enthusiasm about the new destination, citing increased interest in Iceland from Asian travelers and highlighting the expanded opportunities for tourism and business connections that Istanbul offers.