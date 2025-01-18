IATA condemns UK’s proposed ETA fee hike, warning of tourism setback

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has criticised the UK Home Office’s proposal to increase the cost of Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETAs) by 60%, raising the fee to GBP 16 just a week after the system’s introduction.

IATA Director General Willie Walsh warned that the move undermines the UK’s goal to boost tourism by 30% by 2030, calling the hike a “self-inflicted blow” to competitiveness. The added fee, combined with the already high Air Passenger Duty (APD), risks deterring travellers, especially when the EU’s ETIAS offers better value.

IATA urged the UK government to prioritise affordability to maintain its position as a leading travel destination, emphasising tourism’s substantial economic contributions, including 1.6 million jobs and USD 160.7 billion to GDP.

Transfer passengers

The ETA system, initially planned to apply to all EU travellers from April 2, aims to screen travellers before arrival. While the requirement remains for passengers entering the UK, transfer passengers from EU countries will no longer need an ETA if transiting through London Heathrow or Manchester Airport. This decision follows lobbying by the aviation sector, which warned that the ETA requirement could deter travellers from choosing UK hubs.