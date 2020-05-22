iAero Airways Boeing 737-800 loses part of lower vertical fin

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
269

On 19 May, an iAero Airways (previously Swift Air) Boeing 737-800 (registered N820TJ) operated a domestic flight between Victorville and San Diego, United States. During landing, however, the aircraft was photographed with parts of its lower vertical stabiliser missing. Following images appeared on social media. 

Featured image from Instagram: Emmanuel.fofiu

