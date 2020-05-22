iAero Airways Boeing 737-800 loses part of lower vertical fin

On 19 May, an iAero Airways (previously Swift Air) Boeing 737-800 (registered N820TJ) operated a domestic flight between Victorville and San Diego, United States. During landing, however, the aircraft was photographed with parts of its lower vertical stabiliser missing. Following images appeared on social media.

N820TJ Boeing 737-8Q8 operating as Swift Air/iAero Airways SWQ3518 landing KSAN runway 27 on 19 May 2020. I would have discarded this photo except for the tail. Evidently it is airworthy. #avgeek #planespotting pic.twitter.com/Tnfk7osdF8 — Doug Kempf (@dougkempf) May 20, 2020

What is wrong with this picture? A part of the tail is missing!

N820TJ Boeing 737-8Q8 operating as Swift Air/iAero Airways #SWQ3518 San Diego International Airport 🇺🇸✈️

19 May 2020#avgeek #planespotting #aviation pic.twitter.com/LC9De30Du2 — Menno Swart (@MennoSwart) May 21, 2020

Featured image from Instagram: Emmanuel.fofiu