Hunnu Air welcomes Mongolia’s first Embraer E195-E2 via Azorra lease

Hunnu Air has taken delivery of Mongolia’s first Embraer E195-E2, leased from U.S.-based lessor Azorra, marking a major milestone for both the airline and the country’s aviation sector.

The aircraft, part of Azorra’s firm orderbook with Embraer, is the first of two and will support Hunnu Air’s growth across Asia-Pacific by offering greater capacity, longer range, and improved fuel efficiency.

Already operating E190s since 2019, Hunnu Air is now eyeing expanded services to Japan, China, Vietnam, India, and South Korea, as well as new scheduled flights to Tashkent. The E195-E2 will also boost capacity on routes to Haikou, Sanya, and Phu Quoc.

“These new generation aircraft are key to our long-term growth,”

said Munkhjargal Purevjal, CEO of Hunnu Air.

This marks Azorra’s first partnership with Hunnu Air, and further solidifies the lessor’s role in expanding Embraer’s footprint in Asia.

“We’re thrilled to deliver Mongolia’s first E2 jet and support Hunnu Air’s expansion,”

said John Evans, CEO of Azorra.

With low emissions, quiet operation, and passenger comfort, the E195-E2 is gaining traction in the region. Azorra previously placed the first regional E2 with Scoot in 2024.

“This is a key development for aviation in Mongolia and the wider region,”

noted Martyn Holmes, CCO of Embraer Commercial Aviation.

The delivery underscores the growing demand for next-generation, fuel-efficient aircraft as regional airlines across Asia modernise and expand their fleets.