Hungary Airlines takes off: New national carrier begins operations

Hungary Airlines, the country’s newly established national airline, has officially launched operations after securing its Air Operator Certificate (AOC). The carrier’s state-owned Airbus A330-200F freighter (MSN 1578, registration HA-LHU), a 2014-vintage aircraft previously operated by Qatar Airways (as A7-AFF) and Wizz Air, is now ready to resume cargo flights between Hungary and China following maintenance in Shanghai.
Key Highlights
- Origins and Evolution:
Founded in 2021 as Universal Translink Airline Hungary (UTA), the airline rebranded to Hungary Airlines in April 2024. It operates out of Budapest Airport’s Cargo City and has been a pivotal player in Hungary-China air cargo logistics.
- Ownership Structure:
- Majority owned by Wu Jiang, a Chinese businessman residing in Hungary.
- Additional stakeholders include UTL Digital Logistics Co. Ltd. and the Hungarian state, which became a minority shareholder in November 2024.
- Leadership Team:
A mix of experienced professionals, including aviation experts Gábor Talabos and Gábor Varga, alongside Wu Jiang and co-founder Duan Bo. Borbély Tibor Péter, chairman of Air Hungary, also plays a key role, emphasizing the airline’s government ties.
Strategic Developments
- Fleet and Expansion Plans:
- Operating a state-of-the-art Airbus A330-200 freighter.
- Signed a memorandum of understanding with Boeing in late 2024 to acquire 737 MAX passenger aircraft, signalling ambitions to expand into passenger services.
- Strengthening Connectivity:
Focused on enhancing trade and transport links between Europe and Asia, Hungary Airlines aims to position Hungary as a logistics hub in the region.
With its inaugural operations underway, Hungary Airlines embarks on a new era for Hungary’s aviation, bridging continents and boosting the nation’s global connectivity.