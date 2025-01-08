Hungary Airlines takes off: New national carrier begins operations

Hungary Airlines, the country’s newly established national airline, has officially launched operations after securing its Air Operator Certificate (AOC). The carrier’s state-owned Airbus A330-200F freighter (MSN 1578, registration HA-LHU), a 2014-vintage aircraft previously operated by Qatar Airways (as A7-AFF) and Wizz Air, is now ready to resume cargo flights between Hungary and China following maintenance in Shanghai.

Key Highlights

Origins and Evolution:

Founded in 2021 as Universal Translink Airline Hungary (UTA), the airline rebranded to Hungary Airlines in . It operates out of Budapest Airport’s Cargo City and has been a pivotal player in Hungary-China air cargo logistics. Ownership Structure: Majority owned by Wu Jiang , a Chinese businessman residing in Hungary. Additional stakeholders include UTL Digital Logistics Co. Ltd. and the Hungarian state, which became a minority shareholder in November 2024 .

Leadership Team:

A mix of experienced professionals, including aviation experts Gábor Talabos and Gábor Varga, alongside Wu Jiang and co-founder Duan Bo. Borbély Tibor Péter, chairman of Air Hungary, also plays a key role, emphasizing the airline’s government ties.

Strategic Developments

Fleet and Expansion Plans: Operating a state-of-the-art Airbus A330-200 freighter. Signed a memorandum of understanding with Boeing in late 2024 to acquire 737 MAX passenger aircraft , signalling ambitions to expand into passenger services.

Strengthening Connectivity:

Focused on enhancing trade and transport links between Europe and Asia, Hungary Airlines aims to position Hungary as a logistics hub in the region.

With its inaugural operations underway, Hungary Airlines embarks on a new era for Hungary’s aviation, bridging continents and boosting the nation’s global connectivity.