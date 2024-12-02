Hungary Airlines signs agreement to acquire 100 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

André Orban
Hungary Airlines has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Boeing to purchase 100 737 MAX aircraft, aiming to strengthen passenger traffic between Central and Eastern Europe and China.

The new airline, established in 2021 and majority-owned by Chinese businessman Wu Jiang, plans to use Budapest Airport as a hub to position itself as a global brand.

The company is also preparing to expand its cargo operations, potentially taking over Airbus A330F aircraft currently operated by Wizz Air, while pursuing a Hungarian Air Operator’s Certificate.

Critics question the ambitious scale of the fleet plan.

