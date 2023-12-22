Hundreds of Airbus Atlantic employees fell ill after company’s Christmas dinner

Hundreds of employees of an Airbus subsidiary in France have fallen ill after the company’s annual Christmas dinner, local health authorities reported. Between two and three hundred employees reported health issues such as headache, severe vomiting or diarrhea.

The Christmas dinner took place on 14 December at the company restaurant of Airbus Atlantic, which, among other things, makes seats for pilots and passengers. The particular factory is located in Montoir-de-Bretagne in the west of France.

The regional health service is now investigating the cause of the mass food poisoning. It is not known what was on the Christmas menu, according to the AFP news agency.