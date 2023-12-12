New Uzbek low-cost airline HUMO Air launches domestic flights from 15 December

HUMO Air, a new low-cost airline in Uzbekistan has announced the commencement of ticket sales for its services to four key destinations within the country. “This strategic move is poised to transform domestic travel, making it not only more accessible but also more affordable for both Uzbek citizens and international visitors,” the airline said to local media.

The airline’s services will connect the capital city of Tashkent to Urgench, Samarkand, Karshi, and Nukus. Operating on a daily basis, these flights aim to provide a quick and convenient means of transportation for individuals looking to explore different corners of the country.

HUMO Air has chosen the modern Airbus A320 aircraft to operate its flights, ensuring a modern and comfortable travel experience for passengers. The choice of the Airbus A320, known for its fuel efficiency and passenger-friendly features, aligns with HUMO Air’s commitment to offering cost-effective yet quality air travel services.

Ticket sales for these routes are now available on HUMO Air’s official website, www.flyhumo.com, as well as at various airline ticket offices throughout Uzbekistan. The accessibility of ticket sales through both online and offline channels underscores the airline’s dedication to providing a seamless and user-friendly experience for its customers.

The inaugural flight is scheduled to take off on the 15th of December, marking a momentous occasion for both HUMO Air and the nation’s aviation industry. The airline plans to commemorate this event with a grand opening ceremony at Tashkent’s modern airport. The festivities will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, welcome speeches from the management, sweet treats, and gifts for the first passengers and guests.

To cater to diverse travel needs, HUMO Air has designed a schedule that ensures daily flights to each of the four destinations. Flights from Tashkent to Nukus will take off daily at 05:50 local time, Urgench at 17:20, Samarkand at 14:20, and Karshi at 10:15. This comprehensive schedule provides passengers with flexibility and options, making it easier for them to plan their trips.

Andrey Chernyaev, Chairman of Humo Air LLC, expressed his enthusiasm about this venture, stating, “We are pleased to open sales and announce the start of flights from Tashkent’s modern airport to the most popular destinations for Uzbekistan citizens and international guests. Our goal is to increase passenger traffic, boost footfall, and make traveling around the country more affordable, easy, and comfortable. Additionally, we will fly to regional and international countries soon. Humo Air will offer convenient and comfortable direct flights at affordable prices.”

Note from editor: not to be confounded with the Belgian weekly magazine HUMO