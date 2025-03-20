Overhead bin fire on Hong Kong Airlines flight, safely diverts to Fuzhou

On 20 March, a Hong Kong Airlines Airbus A320 (registered B-LPC) operated flight HX115 between Hangzhou, China and Hong Kong. During the flight, while overflying the Chinese city of Fuzhou, a fire started in one of the overhead bins.

The cabin crew swiftly responded by smothering the fire with liquids, with the assistance of passengers. The pilots quickly descended and turned around to safely land at Fuzhou.

Emergency services awaited the aircraft for a post-flight inspection. Nobody was injured in the incident, what exactly caught fire is still to be determined by Aviation24.be

Hong Kong Airlines said that the flight carried 160 passengers and 8 crew members, adding that alternative transportation for the stranded passengers is organized.

Footage of the incident appeared on social media:

Ongoing ! HongKong Airlines flight HX115 from Hangzhou (HGH) to Hong Kong (HKG) was diverted to Fuzhou, China due to a fire in the overhead luggage compartment in the cabin of the passenger plane during the flight on March 20. The Airbus A320-232 aircraft (B-LPC) has now landed… pic.twitter.com/WQCQtmbCkM — FL360aero (@fl360aero) March 20, 2025