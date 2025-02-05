Hong Kong Air Cargo launches Glasgow Prestwick flights, boosting UK exports

Hong Kong Air Cargo (HKAC) will begin operating flights to Glasgow Prestwick Airport (PIK) from 11th February 2025, marking the first Far East airline at the Scottish hub.

The Airbus A330-200F flights will carry e-commerce shipments from SHEIN, Temu, and TikTok, with plans to fill return journeys with Scottish salmon and whisky for export to Asia.

PIK has expanded its cargo capabilities to attract Far East traffic, partnering with Royal Mail and Chicago Rockford Airport. The airport aims to fully utilise return flights, providing Scottish exporters with a direct route to Hong Kong and mainland China.