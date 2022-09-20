Moldovan airline HiSky to launch flights from Bucharest to Brussels in November

Starting this winter season, HiSky is expanding its portfolio with a new international route. Brussels, the capital of Belgium, is the newest destination that passengers will be able to reach from Bucharest with a direct HiSky flight. The first flight departing from Romania’s capital city to Brussels Airport will be operated on Friday 4 November.

According to the company’s timetable, two flights per week are scheduled to be performed to this destination, departing from Bucharest every Monday and Friday: Bucharest (OTP) 10:40 – 12:20 Brussels (BRU) 13:20 – 16:50 Bucharest (OTP).

From 30 November, the frequency will be increased to three weekly flights, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The schedule was set up so that the flights are easily accessible to more passengers who are not based in Bucharest, through connections with the domestic routes operated by the company. Thus, starting November 1st, HiSky returns to the frequency of two daily flights, from Monday to Friday for the routes Bucharest – Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest – Timi?oara.

Brussels is the second international destination, after Tel Aviv, Israel, that the airline will operate regularly, departing from the Bucharest base, after the opening of the hub, in the spring of this year. Following a summer with significant traffic values reported both on domestic and international regular flights, and as a charter operator to the main holiday destinations, the company continues to follow the strategy assumed for the development in the business travel segment.

The inauguration of flights to the capital of Belgium strengthens the company’s position in this market segment by expanding the SMART COST concept promoted on domestic routes, and by introducing a new product, Business Class. Thus, HiSky expands its portfolio of services addressed to business travellers by implementing the European business class concept, which includes extra space in the cabin, free catering, additional baggage, priority boarding and access to the business lounge at the airport.

“We take into account the preferences of our passengers for each route we operate, but if the choice of vacation flights allows some flexibility in terms of frequency and schedule, when we talk about business traffic these aspects are essential. Thus, for the Brussels destination, we have analysed in detail the profile of the passengers who access this route and we are ready to meet them with the most popular frequencies, at the beginning, middle and end of the working week as well as affordable, efficient, and well-connected departure and arrival times. In addition, with the introduction of Business Class, we will manage to make the journey more pleasant, from the departure airport to the destination. Business passengers will have free access to the business lounge, a fast lane for boarding at Brussels airport, three bags included and increased comfort in the cabin. Although the aircraft have a standard configuration, for additional space in the business section the middle seat will remain vacant. In-flight catering is also complimentary for this booking class. Together with our partner, Uplift, we have prepared a selection of drinks and a premium menu,” explains Mare? C?r?van, Commercial Director of HiSky Europe.

With the launch of the Bucharest-Brussels route, the company is making available, for the first time, the buy-on-board option, accessible to economy class passengers.

The price of a Bucharest-Brussels trip, with all taxes included, starts from 49 euros.

Since the beginning of 2021, the airline has operated more than 5,200 domestic and international flights and transported more than 550 thousand passengers, more than two-thirds of which departing from Romania. Almost 40 thousand passengers have travelled on the two internal routes Bucharest-Cluj and Bucharest-Timi?oara, inaugurated at the beginning of this summer.

“We are a stable company, which, although fairly new on the Romanian market, has demonstrated its consistency. We want to remain a reliable partner of Romanian passengers, that’s why we make every effort to maintain the “no cancellation” policy we have assumed and to operate every flight on time, according to the schedule,” said Mare? Car?van.

HiSky operates direct international flights from Romania departing from the airports of Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Baia Mare and Satu Mare to Tel Aviv, Brussels, Paris and Dublin. From the Republic of Moldova, passengers can travel with HiSky to five foreign destinations, Milan, Paris, Dublin, Frankfurt and Tel Aviv. The company operates a fleet of seven aircraft, with an average age of 7 years, from the Airbus A320 family, namely four A320 aircraft with 180 seats and one A319 aircraft in a 144-seat configuration, and is now waiting for 2 additional A321neo LR, which will be arriving in March 2023.

14.09.2022